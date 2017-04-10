"Compromise" Workers' Comp Proposal Is Nothing But a Handout to Insurance Industry
The so-called "compromise" workers' compensation proposal embraced by a House committee last week is no compromise at all, but instead is a handout to the insurance industry and its big-business allies - one that does little to benefit injured workers or most employers. The Florida Justice Association says the plan wipes out countless injured workers' ability to afford legal help when insurance companies wrongfully deny benefits, without providing other new benefits to offset this added burden.
