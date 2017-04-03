Cigna reports 12 percent cut in opioid use among U.S. customers

As the epidemic of opioid abuse continues to take its toll on the U.S. healthcare system, health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday reported a nearly 12 percent drop prescription opioid use among its customers in the past twelve months. U.S. regulators and lawmakers have taken a number of steps to control the supply and use of opioids, but the healthcare system is struggling to cope with the rising number of addicts.

