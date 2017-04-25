Chubb's Combined Insurance Moves to Chicago's Triangle Plaza

Combined Insurance, a provider of individual supplemental accident, disability, health and life insurance products, and a Chubb company, has moved from its Glenview, Ill., office into Chicago's Triangle Plaza, effective April 10. Approximately 300 Combined Insurance employees are based out of the new office space, located at 8750 W. Bryn Mawr , occupying three floors, while the customer contact center, operations and IT departments will continue to operate out of the company's downtown Chicago office at 111 E. Wacker Drive. Since 2001, the company operated out of the former AON building on Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview.

