Chubb's Combined Insurance Moves to C...

Chubb's Combined Insurance Moves to Chicago's Triangle Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Combined Insurance, a provider of individual supplemental accident, disability, health and life insurance products, and a Chubb company, has moved from its Glenview, Ill., office into Chicago's Triangle Plaza, effective April 10. Approximately 300 Combined Insurance employees are based out of the new office space, located at 8750 W. Bryn Mawr , occupying three floors, while the customer contact center, operations and IT departments will continue to operate out of the company's downtown Chicago office at 111 E. Wacker Drive. Since 2001, the company operated out of the former AON building on Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC