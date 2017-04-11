Chicago's HDI Global Insurance Adds to U.S. Engineering, Construction Team
Industrial lines insurer HDI Global Insurance Co., based in Chicago, has added personnel to its Engineering Lines and Construction division. Mark Groenheide, vice president, engineering lines underwriting manager, is responsible for the strategic growth of the portfolio and will lead all North American underwriting efforts.
