Chancellor hints Tories may ditch 2015 pledge not to raise taxes
The Chancellor has suggested the Conservatives may abandon a 2015 election pledge not to raise income tax, National Insurance or VAT. Speaking at an International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington, Philip Hammond said the vows made at the time of the last General Election "constrained" the Government's ability to manage the economy effectively.
