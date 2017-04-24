Caterpillar sales rise 3.8 pct

Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly sales and revenue, helped by higher demand across its businesses. However, profit attributable to common stockholders fell to $192 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $271 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

