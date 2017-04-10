Buffett's firm selling some of its Wells Fargo shares
Berkshire Hathaway says the sale isn't tied to the scandal about Wells Fargo's sales practices that led to the CEO's departure last year. The company says it's selling to keep its stake of the bank below 10 percent to avoid additional Federal Reserve regulations.
