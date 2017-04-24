Bermuda Bribery Act: Waiting in the Wings - Implications for the Insurance Industry
The Bribery Act 2016 received Royal Assent on 6 December 2016. When it comes into operation, it will introduce a number of new offences into Bermuda law, including the corporate offence of failure to prevent bribery.
