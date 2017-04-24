Anthem crushes earnings and raises gu...

Anthem crushes earnings and raises guidance

No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported a much better-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by increased membership in its government business, which sells Medicaid and Medicare plans and higher premium rates. The company's results come at a time when President Donald Trump and Republicans move to repeal Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, but have been unable to agree on a law to do so.

