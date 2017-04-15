Alpha Windward LLC Purchases Shares o...

Alpha Windward LLC Purchases Shares of 5,280 Hanover Insurance Group Inc

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar 16 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC