Alpha Windward LLC Purchases Shares of 5,280 Hanover Insurance Group Inc
Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
