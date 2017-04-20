Allstate's Catastrophe Losses Topped $780 Million in Q1

The Allstate Corp. announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of March 2017 of $516 million, pre-tax , and an estimated $781 million, pre-tax , for first quarter 2017. Catastrophe losses occurring in the first quarter of 2017 comprised 28 events at an estimated cost of $777 million, pre-tax, plus unfavorable reserve re-estimates of prior reported catastrophe losses.

