AIG Study Shows How, Why M&A Insurance Claims Frequency Is Rising

The frequency of insurance claims surrounding mergers and acquisitions is rising as large deals prove risky and the average payout on the most severe category of claims tops $20 million, according to an American International Group, Inc. study. AIG's Global M&A Insurance Claims study of its representation and warranty claims between 2014 to 2015 found that one-in-four policies written on deals over $1 billion resulted in a claim.

