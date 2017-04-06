Aetna Won't Sell 2018 Obamacare Insurance Exchange Plans in Iowa
Health insurer Aetna Inc. said on Thursday it will exit Iowa's Obamacare-compliant individual insurance market in 2018, citing financial risk and the uncertain outlook. President Donald Trump and Republicans have promised to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, but have been stalled by disagreement over the changes they will make.
