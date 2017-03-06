While you were sleeping: Wall St slides

14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Equities on both sides of the Atlantic moved lower as investors reassessed valuations amid the prospect that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates at next week's meeting. US Treasuries fell, pushing yields on the 10-year note three basis points higher to 2.51 percent, while the greenback strengthened.

