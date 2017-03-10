While you were sleeping: Brainard adds to rate bets
Wall Street fell from record highs, while the US dollar gained, as another Federal Reserve official boosted bets the central bank will raise interest rates at its meeting this month. A Labour Department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 for the week ended February 25, the lowest level since March 1973.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC