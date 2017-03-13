Watford MP backs Budget which 'puts h...

Watford MP backs Budget which 'puts hard-working families first'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Presenting his first Budget as Chancellor, Philip Hammond outlined generally favourable plans to extend free school transport to all children on free school meals, announced a A 300m hardship fund for firms worst hit by imminent increases to business rates, and revealed that borrowing figures for the coming year would be lower than predicted. However the Budget did break a Conservative manifesto pledge by announcing that National Insurance would rise, with millions of self-employed workers set to pay hundreds of pounds a year more on average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb '17 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC