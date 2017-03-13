Watford MP backs Budget which 'puts hard-working families first'

Presenting his first Budget as Chancellor, Philip Hammond outlined generally favourable plans to extend free school transport to all children on free school meals, announced a A 300m hardship fund for firms worst hit by imminent increases to business rates, and revealed that borrowing figures for the coming year would be lower than predicted. However the Budget did break a Conservative manifesto pledge by announcing that National Insurance would rise, with millions of self-employed workers set to pay hundreds of pounds a year more on average.

