UPDATE 1-KKR, CDPQ to buy insurance brokerage USI

The biggest deal last year in the insurance brokerage sector was the merger of Willis Group Holdings and Towers Watson, which created Willis Towers Watson Plc ( Last November, Greg Williams, the chief executive of Acrisure LLC, an insurance brokerage that was controlled by private equity firm Genstar Capital, completed a $2.9 billion management buyout of the company. USI has been very active in buying small regional rivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.