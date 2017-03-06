UPDATE 1-Insurer Lincoln Financial se...

UPDATE 1-Insurer Lincoln Financial settles with New York regulator

Read more: Reuters

Insurer Lincoln Financial Group has paid $50.7 million to policyholders for lost insurance claims as part of a settlement, New York State's financial regulator said on Tuesday. The settlement between Lincoln and the New York State Department of Financial Services also includes a fine of $1.5 million for unfair claims settlement practices, the regulator said in its consent order.

