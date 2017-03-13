UK Treasury chief backs down on tax plans after outrage
Britain scrapped a plan for higher taxes on self-employed workers Wednesday after the proposal touched off outrage from the nation's growing legion of self-employed workers. Treasury chief Philip Hammond announced an increase in National Insurance contributions for the self-employed in his budget last week, arguing the measure was needed to level the playing field for those employed by companies and those who work for themselves.
