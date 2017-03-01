Trump Makes Healthcare a Priority, Insurance Stocks Surge

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, for his address to a joint session of Congress. UnitedHealth is one of nine stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting an all-time high Wednesday, in the wake of President Trump's first address to Congress where he provided an outline of what he expects to guide the GOP as it begins to coalesce around a healthcare replacement bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.