Trouble Behind, Trouble Ahead: The Post-Bankruptcy Coal Landscape

On March 16, a federal judge approved Peabody Energy's bankruptcy restructuring plan, effectively bringing to a close the last of the recent major coal company bankruptcies. When Peabody filed for bankruptcy in April 2016, nearly half of all coal produced in the United States came from a company that was, or had been, in bankruptcy since 2012.

