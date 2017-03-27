Toronto firm may pursue lawsuit over ...

Toronto firm may pursue lawsuit over Enron bond sales -U.S. judge

Reuters

A Toronto investment firm that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday. Silvercreek Management Inc claimed to suffer heavy losses on more than $100 million of Enron bonds it bought less than two months before Dec. 2, 2001 bankruptcy.

