Theresa May swerves media at Europe summit amid Budget fallout

13 hrs ago

Theresa May took the highly unusual step of shunning the media as she arrived at a European summit amid pressure on the Government over the Budget. The Prime Minister did not walk down the red carpet in front of the cameras as she arrived for the European Council summit in Brussels, unlike most other EU leaders.

