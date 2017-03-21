The Siege Continues: The Justice Department Is Investigating Four...

The Siege Continues: The Justice Depa...

The federal government has indicated that it is still investigating, and could ultimately join a false claims whistleblower qui tam action against Aetna, Inc., Humana, Inc., Cigna, Inc. and Health Net, Inc. . If other Medicare Advantage health plans are undertaking the type of risk adjustment program activities noted in the action, they also may be at risk of being the subject of federal government enforcement or other whistleblower claims.

