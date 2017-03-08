The real reason the press are so annoyed about Hammond's self-employed National Insurance hike
The reaction seems odd. The policy makes the tax system more fair, is broadly popular, and is intended to hit wealthy "freelancers" like CEOs who use self-employment status as a tax dodge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC