Texas Drunk Driving Deaths Top the Nation; GEICO Urges Recommitment to Safe Driving

Drunk driving deaths in Texas have remained elevated for the past decade. Texas, in fact, holds the dubious honor of being the state with the most traffic deaths due to drunk driving and the most traffic deaths overall in the U.S. in 2015, reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration .

