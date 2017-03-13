Teenage yeshiva students exempted fro...

Teenage yeshiva students exempted from National Insurance tax

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The Knesset's Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a law exempting yeshiva students younger than 19 years of age from paying National Insurance premiums. Currently, everyone aged 18 and over must pay National Insurance premiums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb '17 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC