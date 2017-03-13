Teenage yeshiva students exempted from National Insurance tax
The Knesset's Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a law exempting yeshiva students younger than 19 years of age from paying National Insurance premiums. Currently, everyone aged 18 and over must pay National Insurance premiums.
