Tax policy not exemption is key for growth of insurance industry
In Daily Monitor of February, 19, Mr Kahinga Matsiko wrote an article titled "Developmental legislation, not tax exemption will grow insurance" and quoted me as rooting for tax exemption on insurance services which, according to him, are an essential catalyst to investment and therefore for economic development. Mr Matsiko further proposed that rather than tax exemption, our focus should be on developmental legislation- that is- deliberate legislation aimed at fostering economic transformation through select catalyst economic drivers such as insurance.
