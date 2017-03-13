Swindon head backs national concerns ...

Swindon head backs national concerns over school funding

SCHOOLS are having to cut back resources and increase class sizes as they continue to struggle with funding, according to one of the town's primary school headteachers. The Association of School and College Leaders said on Friday that England's schools are having to make more than A 1bn savings this year, rising to A 3bn by 2020 and Goddard Park Primary School headteacher Mike Welsh believes the picture could be made worse with new cost pressures such as greater pay and National Insurance rises.

