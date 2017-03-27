Sompo completes acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings

Tokyo-based Sompo Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it has completed its $6.3 billion acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. Sompo had announced plans to purchase Hamilton, Bermuda-based Endurance on Oct. 5. Endurance will be integrated into Sompo Holdings through the creation of Sompo International, which will be based in Bermuda and encompass Sompo's existing international commercial insurance and reinsurance business, Sompo said in a statement. Currently, all Endurance business, with the exception of ARMtech Insurance Services, which writes federally sponsored crop insurance policies, will be conducted under the Sompo International brand.

