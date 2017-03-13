Singapore's general insurance industry growth slows in 2016
SINGAPORE'S general insurance industry's growth slowed in 2016 given the intense competition with more new entrants, among other things. Total gross premiums for the 12 months was up marginally by 0.6 per cent to S$3.7 billion, slower than the 1.1 per cent rise recorded in 2015, as higher gross premiums in motor, health, fire, personal accident and marine and cargo hull segments were offset by the fall in the work injury and compensation business.
