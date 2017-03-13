Singapore's general insurance industr...

Singapore's general insurance industry growth slows in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Business Times

SINGAPORE'S general insurance industry's growth slowed in 2016 given the intense competition with more new entrants, among other things. Total gross premiums for the 12 months was up marginally by 0.6 per cent to S$3.7 billion, slower than the 1.1 per cent rise recorded in 2015, as higher gross premiums in motor, health, fire, personal accident and marine and cargo hull segments were offset by the fall in the work injury and compensation business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb '17 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC