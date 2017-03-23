Saving Obamacare is now up to Trump N...

Saving Obamacare is now up to Trump Next move on Obamacare? It's up to President Trump.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Minutes after House Republicans shelved their bill that was supposed to save the nation's health care, Trump repeated that Obamacare was on the verge of collapse. "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare," said Trump, calling out the large premium increases and insurer defections that plagued the exchanges this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... 15 hr duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Fri USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar 16 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC