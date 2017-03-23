Saving Obamacare is now up to Trump Next move on Obamacare? It's up to President Trump.
Minutes after House Republicans shelved their bill that was supposed to save the nation's health care, Trump repeated that Obamacare was on the verge of collapse. "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare," said Trump, calling out the large premium increases and insurer defections that plagued the exchanges this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|15 hr
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC