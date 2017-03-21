RLI Promotes Betsy K. McLaughlin to Vice President, Chief Claim Counsel; Brian J. Casey to Retire
RLI Corp. announced today that Betsy McLaughlin is being promoted to Vice President, Chief Claim Counsel, effective April 1, 2017. Betsy will assume the responsibilities of Brian J. Casey, who will retire on March 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC