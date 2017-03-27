Republican senators want review of 't...

Republican senators want review of 'too big to fail' process

Read more: Reuters

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday asked the U.S. Treasury secretary to review the process a government council uses to label non-bank institutions "too big to fail," saying the additional capital requirements and regulations are too onerous. The current designation process "lacks transparency and accountability, insufficiently tracks data, and does not have a consistent methodology for determinations," wrote 10 Republican senators to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

