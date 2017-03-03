Progressive Relies on Flo as Texting Drivers Lead to 'Rate Shock'

Progressive Corp. , the fourth-largest U.S. auto insurer, boosted spending on marketing this year to win customers after scaling back in the second half of 2016 when increased costs from car accidents threatened the company's profit goals. "We're excited to be back in, with full advertising," Chief Executive Officer Tricia Griffith said Friday in a conference call discussing results at the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company.

