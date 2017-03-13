Philip Hammond's plans to increase National Insurance attacked
THE most controversial measure announced in the Budget, the National Insurance rise for the self-employed, trigged a bitter backlash throughout Chelmsford. Chancellor Philip Hammond announced an increase in the rate, with a one per cent rise taking effect next April and another one per cent increase due in April 2019.
