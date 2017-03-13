Philip Hammond's plans to increase Na...

Philip Hammond's plans to increase National Insurance attacked

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

THE most controversial measure announced in the Budget, the National Insurance rise for the self-employed, trigged a bitter backlash throughout Chelmsford. Chancellor Philip Hammond announced an increase in the rate, with a one per cent rise taking effect next April and another one per cent increase due in April 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb '17 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC