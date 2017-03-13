'Pause' over National Insurance chang...

'Pause' over National Insurance changes is the right move, says county MP

13 hrs ago

WORCESTER'S MP has welcomed the brakes being put on a controversial tax rise for 1.6 million people - saying it needs "careful" thought. Robin Walker says ministers will need to examine the implications of the A 240-a-year National Insurance hike for the self-employed before it goes further.

