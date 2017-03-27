Partner at New York hedge fund jumped...

Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death: police

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police. The New York City Police Department said it received a call late on Monday afternoon that the man had jumped out of a 24th-floor window of the Sofitel New York Hotel.

