Only 0.9% population holds insurance policy - Minister
By Providence Emmanuel & Emmanuel Elebeke INDICATIONS have emerged that less than 1.5 million Nigerians hold insurance policy, representing 0.9 percent of a population of over 170 million citizens. Similarly, the gross premium of the insurance sector is put at about N500 billion in 2016, implying that the sector contributes less than one percent to gross domestic products, GDP.
