Navigators Promotes Ciro M. DeFalco to Executive Vice President
The Navigators Group, Inc. announced today the promotion of Ciro M. DeFalco to Executive Vice President of The Navigators Group, Inc. Mr. DeFalco has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since December 2011. "This promotion recognizes both the significant responsibility of the chief financial officer and Ciro's accomplishments in the role over the past five years, " said Stanley A. Galanski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navigators.
