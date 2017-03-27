Navigators Promotes Ciro M. DeFalco t...

Navigators Promotes Ciro M. DeFalco to Executive Vice President

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

The Navigators Group, Inc. announced today the promotion of Ciro M. DeFalco to Executive Vice President of The Navigators Group, Inc. Mr. DeFalco has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since December 2011. "This promotion recognizes both the significant responsibility of the chief financial officer and Ciro's accomplishments in the role over the past five years, " said Stanley A. Galanski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar 16 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC