MP caught out by government U-turn after backing National Insurance hike
NEW Forest West MP Sir Desmond Swayne used his column in the Forest Journal this week to defend the Chancellor's controversial plan to raise National Insurance contributions for the self-employed. Little did he know that Philip Hammond would be scrapping the unpopular budget proposal in a dramatic U-turn as the Journal went to press today - too late to retract his article which will appear in print tomorrow.
