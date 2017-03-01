More green shoots from PMI

More green shoots from PMI

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The latest Standard Bank Purchasing Managers' Index on Friday signals the country's ongoing improvement in private sector operating conditions, while on an annual basis, the economy is forecast to have grown by 0.5 percent in 2016. Investec said growth was expected to improve somewhat, to a still weak recovery of 1.1 percent in 2017, and only reach 2 percent by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights Sat LAVON AFFAIR 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Sat ENRON Zionism 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Sat crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 279,349,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC