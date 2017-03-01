More green shoots from PMI
The latest Standard Bank Purchasing Managers' Index on Friday signals the country's ongoing improvement in private sector operating conditions, while on an annual basis, the economy is forecast to have grown by 0.5 percent in 2016. Investec said growth was expected to improve somewhat, to a still weak recovery of 1.1 percent in 2017, and only reach 2 percent by 2020.
