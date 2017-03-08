Mixed reaction to Spring Budget

Among Chancellor Philip Hammond's headline grabbing announcements were tax cuts for pubs, a A 5 million fund to help mothers back to work, and a A 690 kitty to be shared among councils to help ease congestion. But there was criticism from some on the announcement self-employed workers earning more than A 16,200, will see National Insurance contributions rise from nine per cent to 11 per cent in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.