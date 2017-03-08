Mixed reaction to Spring Budget

Mixed reaction to Spring Budget

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Among Chancellor Philip Hammond's headline grabbing announcements were tax cuts for pubs, a A 5 million fund to help mothers back to work, and a A 690 kitty to be shared among councils to help ease congestion. But there was criticism from some on the announcement self-employed workers earning more than A 16,200, will see National Insurance contributions rise from nine per cent to 11 per cent in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Wed YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC