Metlife Inc (MET) Short Interest Update

Metlife Inc was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,135,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 18,810,021 shares.

