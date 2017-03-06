MetLife Confirms First Quarter 2017 Preferred Stock Dividend
The New York Stock Exchange has not yet set an ex-dividend date for the Series A preferred stock. Following this confirmatory announcement, the New York Stock Exchange will set an ex-dividend date for the Series A preferred stock.
