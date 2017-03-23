Massachusetts-Headquartered Sullivan ...

Massachusetts-Headquartered Sullivan Insurance Group Hires Deluca

Sullivan Insurance Group, a Worcester, Mass.-headquartered full-service insurance and risk management firm, has hired Lauren L. Deluca to its commercial lines department. Deluca has worked in the insurance industry for 13 years, most recently at Insurance Marketing Agency.

