Manulife picks head of its Asia division as president of global financial company
A relative newcomer to the senior ranks of Manulife Financial Corp. has been picked to be the insurer's president, responsible for its global operations including Canada. Roy Gori, who joined the Canadian life insurance and wealth management company in early 2015, has been responsible for Manulife's Asia division.
