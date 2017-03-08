Man picked to fix AIG will step down ...

Man picked to fix AIG will step down after massive loss

11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Three weeks after AIG reported a titanic loss, the person chosen to turn things around at one of the world's largest insurance companies is stepping down. AIG said Thursday that CEO Peter Hancock, appointed less than three years ago, will remain as the company's chief executive until a successor is found.

