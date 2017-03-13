Louisville Zoo celebrating Kindi the gorilla's first birthday

Louisville Zoo celebrating Kindi the ...

Humana CEO Bruce Broussard's total compensation nearly doubled last year to $19.7 million, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing Wednesday. Broussard's haul came during a year in which the Louisville-based company's planned sale to competitor Aetna began to fall apart amid antitrust concerns.

