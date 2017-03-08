Lord Lamont: Hammond's National Insurance reform will be seen as 'rookie error'
Chancellor Philip Hammond's much-criticised National Insurance reform will be seen as a "rookie error" within time, according to former Conservative chancellor Lord Lamont. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/lord-lamont-hammonds-national-insurance-reform-will-be-seen-as-rookie-error-35521592.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35521591.ece/6627d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-b701fcd9-a276-4d1a-820d-de8edcb35729_I1.jpg Chancellor Philip Hammond's much-criticised National Insurance reform will be seen as a "rookie error" within time, according to former Conservative chancellor Lord Lamont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC